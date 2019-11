WATCH: Jubilant fans at Union Buildings for start of victory parade by Springboks









The Springboks at the Union Buildings on an open-top bus. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Jubilant fans gathered at the Unions Buildings showing massive support to South Africa's world champions. Supporters are chanting and dancing in unison as they wave to the Springboks. Some are donning their Springbok jerseys while some are in their normal attire. Fans are calling for Mapimpi, Kolisi and Faf. Fans descended to the Union Buildings in unison from 6am this morning, and more are still trickling in.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus greet the crowd at the Union Buildings. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





Amongst prominent supporters is Police Minster Bheki Cele.

The SA Rugby Union said it had taken out insurance for the Webb Ellis Cup to the value of about R570 000 while it travels around the country.

The national rugby body said it had appointed a person to manage the movement of the trophy during the parade.

Only winning squad members and authorised personnel are allowed to touch the trophy.

With the exception of the players, all other authorised people are required to wear gloves.

The Springbok victory parade following their epic Rugby World Cup triumph began in Pretoria today with numerous stops in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

From the Union buildings, the parade will proceed east along Stanza Bopape Street before turning right into End Street.

Fans turn up in their droves to cheer on the Springboks. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi





The parade will proceed along end Street before turning right into Pretorius Street bearing west.

The route will take the Springboks and the Webb Ellis trophy along Gordon Road (which becomes Jan Shoba Street) then into Burnett Street turning into Kirkness Street which will take the entourage past Loftus Versfeld.

From there the parade will proceed to Jorissen Street into Paul Kruger Street and around Church Square before proceeding along Madiba Street.

Between 10:30 to 11:00 there will be a stop at Tshwane House before the parade moves on to Johannesburg.

Thousands of ardent fans are expected to line-up along the route to cheer on their heroes.