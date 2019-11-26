WATCH: Langenhoven matrics donate uniforms, school bags to underprivileged learners









Learners at Hoërskool Langenhoven donated their uniforms and school bags back to the school for underprivileged learners. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - On the last day of exams matric learners at Hoërskool Langenhoven donated their uniforms and school bags back to the school for underprivileged learners that might need them in the coming years. Every year the learners donate their uniforms and yesterday once again they were more than happy to let go of the clothes they have been wearing for the past 5 years to school. As they handed their uniforms over they quickly rushed into the exam room so they could finally be done and go off to celebrate with friends. Deputy Principal Elize Rossouw said they had been doing this for years and it had become a tradition. She said they often give back to learners who don't have as much and get both parents and learners involved.

“A lot of the times we give to the learners who are not financially stable and the social workers here from our school know exactly what the financial standing of some learners is and they contact the parents and ask them if they would accept the donations,” she said.

She said it was good to see the learners so happy and said some of them keep in touch even years after they have left the school and they are always so proud of what they become.

Lesedi Netshitumi said she was over the moon and after a long 12 years she was ready to start a new journey.

Her friend Lerato Mokete said she was also excited and wished her fellow schoolmates all the best for their last exam.

“I'm genuinely happy that we got this far, it's been a long 12 years and to all the teachers who contributed to us being here today I would like to say thank you,” she said.

Nonki Moeng said when they were done writing exams she would love to go out with her friends and have a celebratory lunch just to make the day even more special.

“We don't know what's going to happen or if we are going to see each again soon so it would be nice to do something and just hang out,” said Netshumi.

Lezane De La Rouviere who was in charge of the matrics this year said she has been their grade guardian for 5 years and has seen their journey since they started and to see them leave was quite emotional for her.

She said she was struggling to compose herself and that she might even cry.

