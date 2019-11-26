Pretoria - On the last day of exams matric learners at Hoërskool Langenhoven donated their uniforms and school bags back to the school for underprivileged learners that might need them in the coming years.
Every year the learners donate their uniforms and yesterday once again they were more than happy to let go of the clothes they have been wearing for the past 5 years to school.
As they handed their uniforms over they quickly rushed into the exam room so they could finally be done and go off to celebrate with friends.
Deputy Principal Elize Rossouw said they had been doing this for years and it had become a tradition.
She said they often give back to learners who don't have as much and get both parents and learners involved.