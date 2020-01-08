Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi speaks about matric results in Randburg. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says township schools have made great strides academically and have outdone independent schools in the province's matric results. Speaking at the announcement of matric results for 2019 in the province this morning in Randburg‚ Lesufi made special mention of Bokamaso High School, in Hammanskraal.

“I want to congratulate this school with its tremendous turn around effort with a pass rate of 92,31% and an increase of over 33%.”

He also congratulated Illinge Secondary School in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni South District who went from 52,87% to 89,47%, a staggering improvement of just over 36%.



Lesufi said soon enough all those buses and taxis that ferried pupils to Model C schools, will be making U-turns.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi speaks about matric results in Randburg. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





He was referring to how the townships school have upped their academic game to the level of “prestigious schools".

In 2009 township schools achieved an average pass rate of 60.1% with non-township schools achieving 84,2% making for a gap of 24,1%.