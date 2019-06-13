A stretch of the Moloto Road in Kameeldrift east. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The DA in Gauteng has raised the alarm that the lives of motorists and pedestrians were in danger due to the alleged refusal by the Gauteng government to hand over its portion of the notorious Moloto Road to the South African National Road Agency (Sanral) for upgrades. Th.e party's transport spokesperson Janho Engelbrecht said: "Limpopo and Mpumalanga have handed over their share of this road to Sanral, which has invested R3.7 billion in the project while the Gauteng share has not yet received any budget allocation."

He was speaking during his visit to the road in Kameeldrift East.

He accused the provincial roads and transport department of having failed to spend an amount of R182 million earmarked for the upgrading of the accident-prone Moloto Road.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Gauteng DA spokesperson Janho Engelbrecht talks about the state of Moloto Road during his visit to the road in Kameeldrift east. Video: Rapula Moatshe

Engelbrecht said the unspent millions were given to the department by the Treasury as a conditional grant to be used in the 2018/2019 financial year.

However, when the amount could not be utilised as planned the department was legally bound to return it to the Treasury.

Engelbrecht said: "The DA has learnt that the Gauteng government instructed Sanral to stop with the design work last year until further notice because the road was not on their priority list and they had not yet budgeted for the project."

He said it was ironic that the department was refusing to let go of Moloto Road while it didn't have the budget to maintain it.

Departmental spokesperson Theo Nkonki promised to respond to media queries later in the day.

Pretoria News