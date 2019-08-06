Premier David Makhura, left, interacts with patients during his surprise visit at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The Gauteng government is in the process of looking for a new solution to delays that affected its plans to build a new Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal. This was said by Premier David Makhura during his unannounced visit to the old Jubilee hospital.

He said the project to build the new facility stalled due to illegal occupation of land, where it was earmarked to be built.

The land parcel was donated by the local traditional authority to the government two years ago, eliciting much excitement among the locals.

The stalling of the facility has partly been blamed for the strain put on service delivery at the dilapidated old centre by an influx of patients from other provinces.

It was anticipated that the new hospital would employ technology to provide efficient and quicker services.

Makhura said his administration has a plan to build the new hospital after the land donation.

"There was a land parcel that was earmarked for that and I just got informed that there has been an illegal land invasion and that people have put up structures on that land. Now we need a new solution," Makhura said.

He said the centre served people from as far as a Soshanguve, where there was a plan to also build a hospital.

Makhura said it was not his first visit to the centre, saying that previously he received many complaints from people there regarding poor services.

"One thing that must be understood is that it is just next to the N1 so the road accidents that happen on the road has an impact on the hospital," he said.

According to him, the government was investing a lot in the new clinics, saying they play a bigger role in easing pressure on district hospitals.

"When the clinics are not functioning well people who are supposed to be seen by doctors and nurses at clinic level end up here," he said.

