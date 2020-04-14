WATCH: Makhura says Tshwane's Silverton food bank could run out of supplies in a week

Pretoria - A Gauteng government food bank in Tshwane could run out of supplies in a week as the number of people going to bed hungry continued to increase. This was disclosed by Premier David Makhura during his visit to a government food bank located in Silverton. The bank was set up to distribute food to the needy as part of a Covid-19 social relief programme during the nationwide lockdown. Bags mealie meal, canned fish, sugar, beans, rice, cooking oil, peanut butter, tea bags and salt were among the grocery items stored at the food bank. Makhura expressed concerns that the food bank might run out of food within a week as the number of people in need of daily staples continued to increase.

"The stock here is just for a week or close to a week and a half so we must worry about the week towards the end of April.

"I was saying to the team we must also prepare for May. We must also worry about whether there will be enough stock around in May," he said.

He said there were at least 400 households added daily to the government's food security distribution database.

Each day, he said, 400 households received food supply for a full month.

"With the lockdown the numbers are going to increase. A lot more people are calling saying they would need to be included. These are people who ordinarily were able to take care of themselves," he said.

Makhura used the opportunity to shed light on the preparedness of the province to take care of coronavirus patients.

"We have cleared most of our hospitals to make sure that most of our hospital beds are cleared to help us to deal with the peak," he said.

He said Tshwane District Hospital was completely cleared of patients.

"It is a Covid-19 hospital including the numbers of beds that we will need. The health measures must also be complemented by other measures like food security," he said.

Makhura was concerned that in a normal year 20% of people in Gauteng were struggling to get food.

"In other words they don't have food supply for the whole week, so they may have food three to four days and the rest of the days they don't know where their bread is going to come from," he said.

Makhura said his government would guard against corrupt activities likely to be committed by those using favouritism when distributing the food parcels.

"The big issue for me is the proper distribution of food. We want to make sure that there is no corruption and patronage that is built around food distribution.The food must go to every household that is in need," he said.

The provincial government was working together with the City of Tshwane to make sure it doled out food parcels to poor communities.

Riada Kruger, one of the City of Tshwane administrators, said the metro was committing to assist with funds to make sure the bank was sustainable.

"We are currently looking at the city's infrastructure revenue, where we can take funds and help. We are committing to do something," she said.



Those in need of food aid within the Gauteng province can call the toll-free number 0800 428 8364 or e-mail [email protected]



Pretoria News