Pretoria - A Pretoria North woman was on Friday mourning the untimely death of her son, whose charred body was discovered amid the wreck inside a house which was burnt to ashes.
Ellen Kgaswe broke down as she narrated how she last spoke to her son Kitso Kgaswe, 28, on Thursday night.
"I last spoke to him on Thursday night.
"He was assisting me with my assignment. I am doing a master's degree in education," she said.
She said she was at work when she was called about the disastrous fire, which damaged all the furniture and goods in the house.