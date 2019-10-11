WATCH: Man dies as house burns down in Pretoria North









The house where Kitso Kgaswe (27) lost his life in Pretoria North. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A Pretoria North woman was on Friday mourning the untimely death of her son, whose charred body was discovered amid the wreck inside a house which was burnt to ashes. Ellen Kgaswe broke down as she narrated how she last spoke to her son Kitso Kgaswe, 28, on Thursday night. "I last spoke to him on Thursday night. "He was assisting me with my assignment. I am doing a master's degree in education," she said. She said she was at work when she was called about the disastrous fire, which damaged all the furniture and goods in the house.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The house on fire in which Kitso Kgaswe (27) lost his life in Pretoria North. Video: Family relative

"I have lost my son. This is painful.

"I am only left with these clothes that I am wearing. Everything else I can replace but I can't replace him.

"He was an introvert, but he had time to go out," she said.

She said her son was alone in the house in Wolmer when the accident happened at around 6am.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the cause of the fire was still a mystery.

He said the police have started with investigations to determine the cause of the incident.

"Apparently a domestic worker, who lives in the backroom was shocked to see the house on fire when she came outside.

"She alerted the neighbours who called in for emergency assistance," Mabaso said.

Ellen Kgaswe talks about how she lost her son Kitso in a house that caught fire in Pretoria North. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

He said the person who phoned the emergency services initially told the emergency personnel that there was a nine-year-old boy trapped inside the house.

"The story of a nine-year turned out to be untrue.

"We understand that the person was hysterical because of the accident.

"We have not yet determined the cost of the damage, but we are hoping the police's investigation will determine that," he said.

Pretoria News