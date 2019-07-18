Pretoria - Time Square and the Pretoria News once again joined hands with Rise Against Hunger to pack meals for hungry children in underprivileged communities. The food packing drive is part of a nationwide effort between Sun International and Rise Against Hunger to mark International Mandela Day.

Teams of volunteers rolled-up their sleeves to pack food parcels at eight Sun International venues.

The goal is to pack 418 000 meals to feed over 59 000 pre-school children for a year.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The National Anthem is played at Time Square prior to the packaging of food parcels. Video: Zelda Venter





About 69 000 meals will be packed at Time Square

The packing of beans, rice and other nutritional products kicked off with a tribute to music legend Johnny Clegg.

Screens were placed across the parking lot at Time Square where the packing took place and played some of Clegg’s most famous songs.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A tribute to Johnny Clegg at Time Square prior to packaging. Video: Zelda Venter





Time Square general manager Brett Hoppe especially welcomed the teams of schoolchildren who came to help.

He said they are our future and they should carry the legacy of Madiba forward.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Food that will be put in to parcels for pre-school children. Video: Zelda Venter





The packing is expected to continue for most of the day.

Pretoria News