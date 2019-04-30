A memorial service for Centurion Cyclist Andrew Randall who died after he was run over by a white Toyota Tazz on Good Friday. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Tears kept flowing and grief remained etched on the faces of family and friends of slain Centurion cyclist Andrew Randall as they bid their last goodbye to him at a memorial service. In a fitting tribute, cyclists adorned in their gear one by one walked into the Doornkloof Family Church, in an honorary procession.

On a table filled with some of the sports Randall partook in and loved, a photograph of him stood smiling as each cyclist placed a white rose in a vase as another member ushered them in playing the bagpipes.

“These words: ‘You were fearless, you lived every moment, you laughed every day, you loved beyond years and because of this in the hearts you touched, could not be more befitting for the man Andrew was,” said Pastor Tony Karam.

Karam urged bereaved wife Tracy and the couple's two children 16-year-old son Michael and Kyla, 13, to give their hearts to God and allow him to comfort them during this time of loss.

People pay their respects at a memorial service for Centurion Cyclist Andrew Randall.





He said while everyone who knew Randall was still battling to process the shock and grief of what happened, they could rest assured that he was a man of eternal faith and was surely with the Father and the Son.

Randall and several other cyclists were run over by driver of a white Toyota Tazz while they were training on the R56 and M26 at 5.30am on Good Friday.

Four of his fellow cyclists sustained moderate to serious injuries, while others escaped with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity is known to the police, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

Pretoria News was unable to ascertain whether any arrests had been made since the hit and run as Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson said he could not comment as yet.

