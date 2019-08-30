A section of the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, and City of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa today engaged workers and stakeholders responsible for providing clean and safe water to Hammanskraal residents.



They joined parliament's portfolio committee on human settlement, water and sanitation to investigate the extent of the challenges of supplying safe water in Hammanskraal.





There have been reports that the community's water is not 100% safe for residents to drink and the committee is here to assure everyone that government wants to help.





Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo and City of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa at the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant. Picture: James Mahlokwane







They started the day by engaging experts at the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant to understand the processes that need to take place to remove tissues, mud, used condoms, sanitary pads and other waste material from the water.





From here they'll visit the Water Purification Plant in Temba to get an appreciation of the processes that actually make sure that the recycled water is cleaned and made pure for use and consumption again.





A section of the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant. Video: James Mahlokwane







Stakeholders and qualified technicians spoke to the committee about the importance of ensuring that there is enough human resources and well maintained facilities to do the work.



