Pretoria - The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, and City of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa today engaged workers and stakeholders responsible for providing clean and safe water to Hammanskraal residents.
They joined parliament's portfolio committee on human settlement, water and sanitation to investigate the extent of the challenges of supplying safe water in Hammanskraal.
There have been reports that the community's water is not 100% safe for residents to drink and the committee is here to assure everyone that government wants to help.
They started the day by engaging experts at the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant to understand the processes that need to take place to remove tissues, mud, used condoms, sanitary pads and other waste material from the water.
From here they'll visit the Water Purification Plant in Temba to get an appreciation of the processes that actually make sure that the recycled water is cleaned and made pure for use and consumption again.
Stakeholders and qualified technicians spoke to the committee about the importance of ensuring that there is enough human resources and well maintained facilities to do the work.
The committee wants to also engage community members to understand their frustrations and fears, especially those living in informal settlements and other areas that struggle to access water.
Mahlobo stressed the importance of improving the system to assure the safety of the water and subsequently the health of residents.
Pretoria News