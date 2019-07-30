Protesters march up and down Madiba Street singing. Picture: Val boje

Pretoria - A meeting will take place between MMCs today so that they can discuss what the plan of action to take with the ongoing protest The situation in the Pretoria inner-city is still chaotic with buses used to block the busy streets such as Madiba, Thabo Sehume and Lillian Ngoyi.

Some frustrated motorists were forced to drive on the pavement to avoid the traffic nightmare on Tuesday morning.

Buses used to block the streets were parked overnight outside Tshwane House.

Some angry protestors tried to enter Clicks in Madiba Street this morning however workers quickly closed the shop.

This was as a result of the protesting City of Tshwane workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union, who demand an 18% salary increase in line with the ranking of the municipality from category 9 to 10.

This was effected by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in 2017.

Workers entered day two of the strike after the late-night meeting between their union representatives and the acting City mayor Abel Tau failed to yield positive results.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said: "It was not a fruitful discussion that is why they are still continuing protesting."

She said the acting mayor has a meeting scheduled for today with mayoral committee members (MMCs).

"There is no meeting at the bargaining council today the only meeting taking place is the one between MMCs so that they can discuss what the plan of action is, "she said.

She said the outcome of the meeting would be communicated with the union at the bargaining council.

Union secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the last engagement with the City was at midnight, but it didn't produce anything to write home about.

He said the union has received a concilliator at the bargaining council to look at their issues later today.

"The mayor has been asked to convene a special mayor committee this morning to be attended by senior officials and the outcome of their meeting would be sent to the bargaining council. We are hoping that it all goes well," he said.

Yesterday, the City condemned the strike, saying it was "unprotected and illegal" because the union didn't apply for it.

The City also said it was available to participate in arbitration processes at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council.

