Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa wears the mayoral chain and gown. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - The mystery surrounding the 'missing' mayoral chain in the City of Tshwane has been solved. Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa took his fellow councillors by surprise when he showed up at an ordinary council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber with a shiny chain hanging around his neck. The puzzle behind the chain started doing the rounds during the inauguration of former mayor Solly Msimanga after the 2016 municipal elections. The chain could not be found to be conferred on Msimanga, fueling suspicions that it must have been lost in the raging fire that destroyed the old Munitoria building. Mokgalapa ended the suspicion when he proudly announced that the chain has been found.

Speaking to the Pretoria News, he said the precious metal was found by chance by the Social Development MMC Sakkie du Plooy at the Ou Raadsaal building on Church Square.

"It was inside a box. The MMC saw this box and when he opened it there was a chain and the gown inside because the two go together," he said.

Although its value is not known, he said: "As you can see it is genuine gold and it has been in the system of the City for years."

He said all the municipalities have had a chain except for Tshwane.

He said it was still unclear how the chain was lost.

"When I was appointed I just found out that it had been lost.

During the tenure of the former mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa it was there but when mayor Solly Msimanga was appointed they couldn't find the chain.," he said.

