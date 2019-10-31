Pretoria - The mystery surrounding the 'missing' mayoral chain in the City of Tshwane has been solved.
Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa took his fellow councillors by surprise when he showed up at an ordinary council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber with a shiny chain hanging around his neck.
The puzzle behind the chain started doing the rounds during the inauguration of former mayor Solly Msimanga after the 2016 municipal elections.
The chain could not be found to be conferred on Msimanga, fueling suspicions that it must have been lost in the raging fire that destroyed the old Munitoria building.
Mokgalapa ended the suspicion when he proudly announced that the chain has been found.