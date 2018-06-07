Pretoria - A distraught mother from New Eersterust near Soshanguve is demanding answers from a local clinic after giving birth to a baby boy and never seeing him again.

Khombo Gloria Mhlongo, 26, who gave birth at Refentse Public Clinic last week claims that shortly after her son was born, the nurses took her premature baby away and that was the last time she saw him.

Mlhongo said no explanation was given to her by the clinic, adding that she believed he was still alive.

The young mother also told the Pretoria News police had turned her family away when they tried to report the baby missing.

“I had to wait for hours before the nurses attended to me. When they finally did, I was told my baby might not make it. I gave birth and was told it was a boy and nothing was ever communicated to me,” she said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Pandemonium breaks out outside the clinic as security guards denied the family, DA officials and police entrance to the clinic. Video: Rudzani Matshili

Pandemonium broke out earlier today outside the clinic as security guards denied the family, DA officials and police entrance to the clinic, where they had made their way to meet with management.

Other patients were also stranded as gates were locked and they couldn't gain access to the facility.

The DA’s Abel Tau said: “I will write to the Gauteng MEC of Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa to call on her to investigate an alleged incident.

The DA will also take up the case of the missing baby with the South African Police Service (SAPS) on behalf of Khombo Mhlongo and her family.”

“We demand answers from the Department of Health as to why there are no security cameras at the clinic,” he said.

[email protected]

Pretoria News