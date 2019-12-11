WATCH: New Tshwane Samwu leader Nkhetheni Muthavhi's humble beginnings









Tshwane Samwu chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - A 42-year-old workers' union leader Nkhetheni Muthavhi is a true example that humility and hard work can go a long way in developing a person into a formidable leader in the society. Muthavhi, who was elected the regional chairperson of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane in November, told the Pretoria News about how he used to juggle his studies at the Tshwane University of Technology with working as a petrol attendant, his first job. This was at the time he studied for a national diploma in municipal administration in the 1990s. Muthavhi, who started working in the City as a contract worker in 2003, is currently a superintendent in production at the Pretoria West power station. "I came from student politics. When I came to the City in 2003 I experienced the exploitation of contract workers, especially how they were treated differently from permanent workers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tshwane Samwu chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi. Video: Rapula Moatshe





"That activated a thing within me that I need to be the voice of the voiceless," he said.

The experience he gained from filling up vehicles' tanks with petrol shaped him into being a humble leader.

"Before I came to the City of Tshwane while I was studying I was a petrol attendant and that has humbled me because I started to realise that not everyone who is a petrol attendant or a security it means that they don't have the qualifications or have not studied.

"Such experience has shaped me up as a leader," he said.

To be a good leader, he said, one needs to be a very humble person and always respond to people's grievances.

"I am a very sociable person so many people find it easy to talk to me.

"Those are some of the characteristics that people look at and say this person can lead us. I relate to anyone in the working environment," he said.

Muthavhi is not new to labour politics. On June 5 2015 he was elected as the provincial Samwu chairperson, but he lasted until February 2016.

"There were lots of politics within Samwu. I was one of the people to first raise a complaint that money of the union was being siphoned off and the union president (Pule Molalenyane) became very uncomfortable with that. He dismissed me without any hearing," he said.

He was accused of supporting a certain group, which took the union to court over allegations of corruption.

To date, he said, the accusations have never been proven to be true.

"It was more of politics. Samwu faced many difficult challenges.

"This year in May the union revisited its decision and called us back. We went through a proper election and I got re-elected as the chairperson.

"My track record speaks for itself," Muthavhi said.

He believed that the union must be preoccupied with fighting for equality and workers' rights at all times.

Pretoria News