Pretoria - National Association of South African Workers (Nasa) marked its official launch with a protest against outsourcing of workers, labour brokers, corruption and nepotism at Unisa. The union formed and led by Unisa workers convened its members outside the OR Tambo building calling for the university to insource information and communication technology workers and cafeteria staff.

While some union members recruited staff to fill out membership forms, others danced and sang struggle songs calling for the protection of dignity of academic, professional and vulnerable staff.

Mokoena Seritsane said the union was taking a stand against all the injustices workers have been subjected to, including management corruption and nepotism that did nothing but bring dirt to the institution’s name.

“With this demonstration Nasa is also officially launching and we came here because this is where the organisation was formed.

"It was the workers mandate to actually form this union because they saw a vacuum and they were not being adequately serviced.

“These workers went to former student leaders when they felt that their contracts were not handled right.

"More than 100 workers were just let go after some time working here and to date, even though some were absorbed, about 84 still remained outsourced.

“Conditions of employment have not improved and the workers who pushed for the formation are speaking for themselves and calling for change.

"They wanted a union that’s for activism more than boardroom meetings and now they feel like they can speak about their issues directly to management,” he said.

