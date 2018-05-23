T-shirts of the late Dr Phillip Tabane were worn at the memorial service. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Mamelodi, the “Mother of Melodies”, celebrated one of its own with cosmological and spiritual woven sounds at a memorial service for the late Dr Phillip Tabane on Thursday.

And fellow musicians, family, friends and community members came to pay their respect to the music giant.

Although his talents were stilled when he passed away last Friday, at the age of 84, his influence continued yesterday at the packed Mamelodi west Community Hall.

Attendees went into a healing session and trance as the drums and pipe-whistle that were played lifted their spirits.

His all time hits vibrated through the hall, leaving people dancing in joy.

Contrary to a common memorial service where tears are plentiful and the mood is sombre, this one was a festivity with song and dance in abundance.

“Nchipi” as he was affectionately known, for making people dance with his possessive music, as described by jazz muso and friend Vusi Mahlasela as being at the forefront of how artists should advance music from the continent.

Mahlasela mourned his friend the best way he could, through music as he took fans down memory lane with sweet sounds.



His fellow beloved bras eulogised him and the picture painted of Tabane was that of a star-child of his generation.

Fellow band member from the group Malombo Julian Bahula described him as an inimitable guitarist, philosopher and conduit of malombo spirits.

“No one could do it like Phillip. He was in a world of his own. The new generation can only learn how he did it but can never be a carbon copy,” he said.

He described his sound as a sonic tradition centred on the healing.

Attendees included MEC for Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Faith Mazibuko, advocate Nakedi Ribane and musician and producer Don Laka.

Laka described him as simply sensational and a guru in Mamelodi. “Everyone has a bit of Bra Phill him in Mamelodi,” he said.

Mazibuko said Tabane played a critical role during the apartheid era when they were forced into exile. “What good is a song if it can’t inspire, but through him we were inspired. He played his music during the struggle and the dark days, together with Vusi Mahlasela when they said we will ring the bells when you come back home,” she recalled.

Mazibuko said talks about renaming one of the cultural hubs in Mamelodi were in the pipeline. “This is to keep his legacy alive, to keep his memory alive,” she said.

Chairperson of the “Thuma Thina Foundation” Norman Bhavumile said they were honoured to host the memorial service and put the giant to rest with good sounds.

He will be buried on Sunday at the Heroes Arch in Mamelodi West Cemetery.

