Pupils in bare feet sort out donated winter goods on the field at Hoërskool Waterkloof. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Can you imagine a life where going barefoot wasn’t an option, it was the only way?

While most of us are fortunate enough to have shoes to co-ordinate with almost every outfit — and stylish ones at that — for thousands of children around Pretoria, shoes are a bare necessity that is seldom granted.

Well, Hoërskool Waterkloof together with Groot FM and Solidarity Helping Hand is trying to change that. This morning from about 5:30am pupils and teachers walked barefoot in the freezing cold for a fundraising cause. Some complained of the feet being “dead” and numb, but continued to soldier on.

Pupils donated plastic bags full of winter clothes which more than 8 000 families will benefit from.

Half of the sports field was covered in bags full of clothes and non-perishable goods.

After collection, Helpende Hand's staff and Lindie Strydom from Groot FM will already deal with poor families and donations to help against winter.

Other schools will participate in the next few weeks and the project lasts more than six weeks during which the public can make donations.

Mariana Kriel from Solidarity said the barefoot idea was to demonstrate what most homeless people go through every winter. “The fortunate have a duty to lend a helping hand,” she said.





