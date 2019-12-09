Pretoria - Heavy rains are a cause for concern as low lying bridges and other areas are flooded and traffic has ground to a halt on various roads in the City of Tshwane.
Tshwane motorists, in particular those driving in the flood prone suburb of Centurion, have been moving at tortoise pace as the rain renders numerous rads unsafe to drive on.
Pedestrians also had their fair share of challenges as many could be seen trying to jump over flooded areas.
Traffic congestion was caused by accidents that occurred on busy roads like the N1 highway through Centurion.
One lane of the highway was closed for some time as emergency services attended to the scene.
Meanwhile, the nearby intersection of End and Rabbie Street in Centurion was heavily flooded and cordoned off.