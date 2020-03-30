WATCH: Some of 2000 homeless at Tshwane's Caledonian Stadium to be relocated

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has announced it will be relocating some of the homeless people camping at the Caledonian Stadium to improved facilities across the City. Mpho Nawa, Head Administrator for the City, announced that they were currently underway with the process of relocating the high volumes of homeless people at the stadium to more adequate accommodation facilities. Nawa said the decision was taken in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, which compelled the city to put in place measures that would protect the dignity of the homeless. He added that the step would also ensure the further spread of the disease. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Homeless people at Caledonian Stadium are given a meal. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye

The four additional locations are the Heartfelt Arena in Thaba Tshwane, The NG Kerk in Arcadia, Unisa study halls in Sunnyside and Melodia Tshwane along Bosman Street. Nawa explained that more tents would be erected at the Caledonian Stadium to supplement what was already there.

“In the meantime, additional sites such as schools, churches, and parking lots are being assessed on an ongoing basis as the number of those who need assistance is expected to rise.”

“All lodging facilities will supply water tankers, mobile toilets, mattresses, blankets and meals.”

In addition, Nawa noted that screening processes would be conducted before allocating lodging to homeless persons to ensure that teams on-site respond swiftly to any medical interventions that may arise.

he also said that the City’s Department of Health had dispatched specialised resources for substance-dependent persons.

Speaking to a few homeless people still at the stadium, many said they were unhappy with how they were being treated by the City as the numbers holed up at the stadium had gotten out of hand.

Abraham Seope said there were close to 2 000 people being forced to stay in the stadium, some of whom were addicts that often got violent and aggressive from not getting their fix.

“At night there is no security here and it's just a mess. Smokers start stealing from other people to go out and sell their stuff and get their fix.”

Pretoria News