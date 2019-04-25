Pretoria - It’s a star studded event at the Sefako Makgato Presidential Guesthouse as outstanding individuals are being awarded National Orders. President Cyril Ramaphosa who will bestow the various awards spoke highly of the individuals for their relentless contributions in various spheres including politics, sports and academia.

Ramaphosa said the orders were in recognition of people who have made immense contributions in various spheres of life.

“They have scaled the heights but that doesn’t mean not representing their pinnacles. You have served your country well and today we acknowledge you,” he said.

The glitzy award ceremony is attended by various ministers, actors and dignitaries.

The Soweto Gospel Choir also serenaded attendees.

National Orders are the highest form of recognition that South Africa bestows on deserving citizens.

The President of the Republic as the grand pPatron of the National Orders, awards these orders, which are inclusive and represent all South Africans.

They are decided through a nomination process in which the public can participate in.

The Order of Ikhamanga was bestowed on legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Picture: GCIS

These orders are divided into a number of different categories:

The Order of Mendi for Bravery recognises South African citizens who have performed acts of bravery. The order will be bestowed in Silver on:

Thapelo Tambani (Posthumous): For his selfless act of saving another life, which led to his unfortunate demise.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport. The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

Achmat Davids (Posthumous); Jacques Henry Kallis; Yvonne Chaka Chaka Mhinga; Nomhle Nkonyeni; Benjamin Pogrund; Mathatha Tsedu and Mary Mhlongo Twala.

The Order of Ikhamanga will be bestowed in Gold on:

Johaar Mosaval.

Veteran actress Mary Twala-Mhlongo received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver. Picture: GCIS

The Order of the Baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation. The Order in Silver will be bestowed on:

Braam Jordaan; Constance Mirriam Thokozile Koza (Posthumous); Bongani Donald Mkhwanazi (Posthumous); Ray and Dora Phillips (Posthumous) and William Smith.

The Order of Luthuli recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict. The order was bestowed in Silver on Velaphi Msane; Thandi Lujabe-Rankoe; Antony Andrew Trew; Moyisile Douglas Tyutyu and Yosuf (Joe) Veriava.

The Order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have accomplished excellence and exceptional achievement to the benefit of South Africa and beyond. The award in Bronze was bestowed on Thokozani Majozi; Malik Maaza and Ari Sitas.

The award in Gold was bestowed on Bomo Edna Edith Molewa (Posthumous): For her exceptional contribution to the fight to save our planet. Having served her country during the liberation struggle, she immersed herself in the global efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change on the planet.

"TV teacher" William Smith was a recipient of the Order of the Baobab, which recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation. Picture: GCIS

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals and other foreign dignitaries for friendship shown to South Africa. The order in Bronze was bestowed on Riccardo Sarra (Italy): For his consistent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa and the Southern African region.

The order in Silver was bestowed on Klaas de Jonge (The Netherlands); Khotso Makhulu (United Kingdom); Paulette Pierson-Mathy (Belgium); Amii Omara-Otunnu (Uganda) and Lucia Raadschelders – posthumous (The Netherlands).

The award in Gold was bestowed on His Excellency Admiral Didier Ignace Ratsiraka (Madagascar): For his outstanding contribution to the struggle for democracy in South Africa.

Pretoria News