MEC of Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo during a walkabout at Mabopane Station. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Taxi drivers at Mabopane Station pleaded with MEC of Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo to scrap their tickets. Mamabolo was conducting a walkabout this morning.



One of the taxi drivers told Mamabolo the tickets they get are for obstructing traffic by stopping in undesignated spots to pick up or offload passengers. He said there are no bus stops or taxi ranks in town. “We’re working for our kids, not those tickets. We don’t want to stop on the road. You make us bays to pick up people,” he said. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video MEC of Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo during a walkabout at Mabopane Station. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi

Drivers say their fines range between R20 000 and R100 000 and that they are currently driving with expired licences because they can’t afford to renew them until they paid off the fines. He said that they are stuck having to work without licences.

“When I go to the traffic department they say i must pay R80 000.

"Where am I going to get that?

He was echoing the sentiments of many of the taxi drivers at the rank.

In the same breath taxi drivers warned officers they will no longer be paying them bribes and are sick and tired of being harassed.

Mamabolo said it was appalling that drivers were driving without the proper minimal requirements.

“I mean it can not be that drivers who don’t comply are on the roads.

"This illustrates the lackluster performance from law enforcement,” he said.

Mamabolo did however admit that the taxi industry provided an essential service the public, but needed to do so within the law.

“The law is the law and we must all follow that. What will happen if a passenger is involved in a taxi accident and the taxi is not authorised to be on the road,” he said.

October is Transport Month.

During this month the Department of Transport and its entities will showcase transport infrastructure services in aviation; maritime; public transport and roads.

This month will also be used to further advance the country’s road safety initiatives, while also creating awareness of the economic benefits of the sector.

Pretoria News