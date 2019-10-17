Pretoria - Taxi drivers at Mabopane Station pleaded with MEC of Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo to scrap their tickets.
Mamabolo was conducting a walkabout this morning.
One of the taxi drivers told Mamabolo the tickets they get are for obstructing traffic by stopping in undesignated spots to pick up or offload passengers.
He said there are no bus stops or taxi ranks in town.
“We’re working for our kids, not those tickets. We don’t want to stop on the road. You make us bays to pick up people,” he said.
Drivers say their fines range between R20 000 and R100 000 and that they are currently driving with expired licences because they can’t afford to renew them until they paid off the fines.
He said that they are stuck having to work without licences.