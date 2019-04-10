ANC supporters in Hammanskraal during what the party called the People's State of the Capital Address organised by its chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - Regional ANC chairperson in Tshwane Dr Kgosi Maepa has warned about imminent service delivery protests in townships ahead of the general election on May 8. He said: "I have heard that there are people who are going to organise a shutdown. We are not against the shutdown because we know that there is no service delivery in Hammanskraal."

He spoke to Hammanskraal residents, who were packed inside Mandela Hall during what was called the People's State of the Capital Address.

The event was hosted ahead of the State of the Capital Address today at Tshwane House, where mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is expected to deliver his maiden speech.

Maepa slammed the DA-led administration for poor service delivery, saying it must carry the blame for the inoperational CCTV camera system.

At least 102 cameras have not been working for months, but the City said it would fix them.

Maepa used the opportunity to drum up support for the ANC by asking people to vote in favour of the party.

"For the ANC to succeed it would need every one of you to vote in numbers," he said.

He said people must put everything aside during the voting day to ensure that by afternoon the ANC have clinched enough votes to win the elections.

The party, he said, would pay for transport for voters in every voting district to go to polling stations. "Taxi drivers would be given bonuses on that day," he said.

He told the crowd that the ANC in Tshwane would get back the municipality after the elections.

According to him, a plan would be worked out at national and provincial levels to remove the DA from the municipality.

Maepa said over the past 16 years from the year 2000 to 2016 the ANC delivered infrastructure in excess of R30 billion worth of capital expenditure.

"We have built roads, houses, clinics and many other forms of development infrastructure. More people in Tshwane now have access to potable water and electricity.

"The situation in townships improved far beyond what it used to be in 2000 when the City of Tshwane was established," he said.

He said the City was the worst performing metropolitan municipality in Gauteng.

"Our people no longer have blue drop status of drinking water. Electricity cuts are a daily occurrence and waste collection has become a luxury for residents. Many have also lost their jobs," he said.

Citing the GladAfrica tender, which the Auditor-General found was irregularly awarded, Maepa said corruption has become a norm in the City.

"The GladAfrica corruption scandal was the tip of the iceberg. We now know that the City is facing a R15 billion scandal in the Lombardy court case judgement," he said.

He criticised the City for failing to spend 22% of its Capex budget in the 2018/2019 financial year.

"Tshwane infrastructure has also been placed under risk due to the reversal of many crime prevention efforts implemented by the ANC before 2016," he said.

