Public servants protest against a director accused of abusing and victimising staff at the Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Government must take action against abusive and powerful directors before they run offices of public service into the ground. This call was made on Wednesday by public servants who left the comfort of their offices in the Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation and took to the streets to demand action against an alleged abusive director.

These motivated workers said it was about time the department took action against the director who allegedly victimised a colleague until she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for three weeks.

They have been taking to the streets to picket and to call for intervention since Monday after attempts to exhaust assistance from the bargaining council proved fruitless.

Chairperson of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the department Bethuel Maake said the bargaining council advised that the matter should be resolved internally but management hasn’t acted.

Public servants protest against a director accused of abusing and victimising staff at the Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation. Video: James Mahlokwane.

“We want the department to start taking action against the director and make sure that it protects its staff from powerful managers.

"Last year the director victimised a female employee until she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

This is a sign the director needs to be stopped.

“Some employees of this government department have left the department without securing alternative posts elsewhere.

"There are nasty emails she sent to staff but no action is taken against her.

"In fact, she would question some employees about how did even got their jobs when she was being verbally abusive.

“This director is also often sick and does not come to work a lot of the times.

"However, she does not apply for leave and just continues to do as she pleases.

"We just want action to be taken against her. We are in the process of engaging the office of the minister to seek intervention as Nehawu,” Maake said.

Pretoria News