WATCH: Tshwane taxi chaos as cops, army fire rubber bullets

Pretoria - Chaos erupted on Bushveld and Aubrey Matlala routes in Soshanguve on Monday morning when SAPS officers, metro police and the SA army fired rubber bullets at taxi operators, who had blocked the intersection with burning tyres and a truck. This was during the Gauteng taxi shutdown embarked upon by taxi operators, who rejected the government's offer of a R1.1 billion relief fund to alleviate their plight during the Covid-19 lockdown. Traffic in different parts of Tshwane was negatively affected by the taxi drivers' strike, which left many commuters stranded. Tshwane metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said : "We had issues in the morning where taxis blocked the streets and some roads in Tshwane." There was tension in Soshanguve when a group of taxi operators hijacked a truck and parked it in the middle of the road.

Police and the SA army in Olivenhoutbosch. Video: Rapula Moatshe





Motorists heading to Pretoria were unable to drive through the route also barricaded with burning tyres.

The SAPS, metro police and the SA army intervened by firing rubber bullets at the rowdy group that fled the scene.

Mahamba said: "The police, metro police and the SA army used rubber bullets to disperse the rowdy crowd and the taxi operators who blocked the roads."

He said the situation subsequently quietened down after the group ran away.

Taxi drivers block roads leading into Ga-Rankuwa. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye





"We have gathered the information that they might drive their taxis slowly on the Mabopane Highway to the CBD. We are monitoring that and we will be on site until we are sure that the situation is back to normal," he said.

Other places that were affected included Olievenhoutbosch, where taxis were used to block the R55 route.

Taxi operators in Pretoria West also expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's offer by disrupting traffic on Rebecca Street and WF Nkomo near the Kalafong hospital.

Commuters in Ga-Rankuwa and Hammanskraal were also left stranded as taxi operators blocked the entrance of the R101 route to Pretoria.

A truck used to block the road in Soshanguve. Picture: Rapula Moatshe





Mahamba said there were disruptive incidents on Ruth First road leading towards Mabopane Highway.

He said the police would continue to monitor all the hotspots that have been identified.

"We can confirm that at this stage there are no people who have been arrested and there is no one who has been reported to be injured to us.

"We are still monitoring the situation in Olievenhoutbosch.

"We will continue to monitor those areas until we are sure that the situation is back to normal,"he said.

