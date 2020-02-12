WATCH: Tshwane's overcrowded Kutumela Molefe Primary School shutdown by parents









Kutumela Molefe Primary School. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Disgruntled parents of pupils from Kutumela Molefe Primary School forced a shutdown of teaching on Tuesday and have done the same today due to overcrowding. The school said it is facing major problems with over 70 pupils crammed into classes at any given time. The classrooms at the school, which cater for pupils from Nellmapius, Lusaka, Mooiplaas, Kopanong, and Pienaarspoort, were overcrowded with more than 70 learners in each. In one Grade 1 IsiZulu class there are more than 80 learners in a class and so is the case in various Grade 4 classes. Members of the governing body said the parents were angry because of empty promises the department and its MEC Panyaza Lesufi have made.

Angry parents have shutdown Kutumela Molefe Primary School. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





Chairperson of the governing body Solomon Gamede said they will keep the school closed until the problem is addressed.

He told district officials who came and delivered six mobile classes: “We will not be bribed or rejoice with the six mobile classes that are delivered.

"These classes were requested two years ago and are only being brought in today.

"Obviously the school population has grown,” he said.

One of the Grade 7 pupils said: “We are too many in class, the numbers have increased this year.

"The classrooms are small and we can’t all fit in at the tables.

"We take chairs from the young ones. When you want to go out, you have to climb on top of tables.

"When a teacher wants to teach, we have to make space.

"It is also difficult because people bring food to class and our books sometimes get stained”

Community members who participated in the shutdown stated that they were fighting for a conducive learning environment for their kids.

“We want the department to answer. We have closed the school until they answer us.

"It doesn’t matter whether it takes three months.

"We are not damaging anything. What can we destroy when the classrooms are few?” a parent asked.

Another parent said they were fighting to get something.

“If they can add classrooms, reduce the number of learners per class, and learners learn in a conducive environment, we will be happy.

The school is no stranger to the spotlight. Last year the school suffered 10 break-ins in 13 months.

