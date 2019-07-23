Workers affiliated to Sacsu protest against labour brokering in the City of Tshwane. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - City of Tshwane's waste management workers affiliated to SA Civic Servants Union (Sacsu), which is part of the SA Federation of Trade Unions, on Tuesday protested against labour brokering outside Tshwane House. Traffic was disrupted because of the protest and refuse collection trucks parked on Madiba Street.

There was a heavy presence of SAPS officers and metro police in and outside the building, keeping an eye on protesters.

They chanted Struggle songs and held up placards with messages such as "labour brokering is a crime against workers and Tshwane stop the exploitation of workers".

Sacsu president Peter Serobe said workers were unhappy with working under labour brokers.

"We are very disappointed as the union that the majority of African people are still exploited," he said.

He labelled labour brokering as a crime "because workers are not getting benefits which full-time workers are getting".

He slashed at the leaders in the municipality for being arrogant after they failed to respond to their complaints in the past.

"As Sacsu we are here to say to the mayor (Stevens Mokgalapa) that we are disappointed," he said.

Serobe bemoaned the fact that after 25 years of democracy there were still people, who were exploited through labour brokering.

"The Constitution of this country stipulates that each and every individual has the right to work and labour brokering is not a work," he said.

Workers demanded to be permanently employed and be given medical aid and a housing allowance.

The union gave the municipality a 14-day ultimatum to respond to its grievances, saying they were likely to intensify the protest in the absence of positive feedback.

MMC for Housing and Human Settlements Sello Maimane received a memorandum of grievances on behalf of the City, promising to hand it over to the relevant authorities.

