Pretoria - The South African Police Union (SAPU) and the South African Federation Of Trade Unions (SAFTU) have vowed to keep coming to the doorstep of the Sunnyside police until they end their politically motivated persecution of SAPU president Mpho Kwinika.



Kwinika was once again appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court after he was arrested last month for a public disturbance, assaulting a Sunnyside police officer and resisting arrest.





Claims which SAPU have denied stating the president had been followed in unmarked vehicles for some time.





To make matters worse they alleged Kwinika had been assaulted by at least eight police officers for seven hours after the arrest.





Police Unions march through Pretoria CBD to the Sunnyside police station. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Whilst also according to SAPU Secretary-General Tumi Mogodiseng, “ he was denied his constitutional right to contact his lawyer, denied ablution services and worse still made to sleep in his own urine.”





Police Unions march through Pretoria CBD to the Sunnyside police station. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

During his appearance the state was granted a postponement for police to conduct further investigations.





SAFTU General-Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, calls for Sunnyside police to call off their politically motivated attack on South African Police Union (SAPU) president Mpho Kwinika. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye

He is to appear in court again on 21 May.





Following his appearance, SAPU members supported by SAFTU and the South African Correctional Services Workers Union marched from the court to the Sunnyside police station on Leyds Street.



