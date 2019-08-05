Unisa students protest at the main campus demanding the university to address their complaints. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Aggreived Unisa students protested at the main campus demanding the university to address their complaints regarding NSFAS re-application and to fix "bogus" exam results. The group of students marched from the nearby Sunnyside campus to demonstrate at the Muckleneuk main campus.

They shutdown proceedings at the Sunnyside campus last week to convince the university to take their plight seriously and take practical measures of intervention before classes could commence again.

These students said some of the results students received from June exams did not make sense and that showed signs of incompetence from the side of markers or the administration that might have taken place.







They want the institution to remedy the situation because "hard working" students spent sleepless nights studying but their results do not make sense at all.

Student leaders from the EFF student command and Sasco sought to convince management to attend to students who re-applied for NSFAS funding within the allocated time frame but have not yet been responded to.

EFF student command representative Ofentse Moumakoe said: "We are also requesting that the university makes use of it's fund to assist students to enrol and access education.

"This is a fund that is not NSFAS money but money that private companies donate to Unisa to assist learners.

"However, this fund is reserved for those few students and not equally to all deserving students. We feel the fund is not properly used as it is also used for some of the university's activities."

Moumakoe said students did not like going a day without classes but the situation forced them to resort to demonstrations.

He said they hoped the issue could be resolved as soon as possible so that classes could resume sometime this week.

