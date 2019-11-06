WATCH: We are prepared to die, says refugee from group camping at Pretoria UN building









Aline Bukuru of the DRC, at court, with a handful of other refugees. Picture: Zelda Venter Pretoria - As the disgruntled Brooklyn and Waterkloof residents and the different stakeholders could once again not come to an agreement regarding the foreign nationals camping out in front of the United Nations building in Pretoria, a representative of the refugees said they were prepared to die in front of the UN building. Aline Bukuru from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who attended the urgent application in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, with a handful of other foreign nationals, said they are ready for whatever comes their way. “We are ready for any court decision. We are sad, but we say it's better that we die here in front of the UN Commission for Refugees so that the whole world can know what is happening.” Judge Natvarlal Ranchod asked the legal team of the Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association and the Waterkloof Homeowners Association to engage with the City of Tshwane and home affairs to come up with a practical solution to the problems. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Aline Bukuru of the DRC says they are ready for whatever happens. Video: Zelda Venter

The parties were back in court today for the second day and it was expected that they would have found a way to work together in finding a solution to the problems. But the parties told Judge Ranchod that they cannot see eye to eye regarding the order they want the court to make.

The homeowners want an interim interdict preventing the foreign nationals from camping outside the UN building from 5pm to 8am.

They also want to prevent them from erecting shelters or tents in the area, from cooking there, making a noise and polluting the area, including defecating on the sidewalks.

A handful of foreign nationals started camping outside the building from October 8, but the number has now grown to about 400.

The homeowners want home affairs to identify the individuals and to ascertain who are legally in the country and who are not. They also wanted a list of the names to be provided to them.

They also want the City to act against the foreign nations for contravening the bylaws, such as sleeping there, doing their washing and cooking.

Home affairs on Tuesday told the court that they will abide by whatever ruling it made.

But yesterday it’s counsel said that the department was not happy with the proposed order the homeowners had drafted overnight, as it cannot be implemented practically.

The stakeholders met on Tuesday to find common ground and legal representatives of the police joined the talks. But it appeared that none of the parties were agreeable to their roll in finding a solution.

Home affairs said they simply could not go out there and capture the names of the individuals and ascertain whether they are legally in the country.

The surprised judge commented that he thought that was their job.

However, he was told that this was a different case.

The City in turn kicked the ball to the department and said it should establish the status of these people. They said the metro police only had limited powers.

The police objected to the minister of police and Brooklyn station commander being cited as parties and said the national commissioner should have been joined as a party as he had the overall say.

The residents complained that the stakeholders keep on throwing them curveballs.

The judge said he believed the hearing was simply to hand him an order to which all the parties had agreed to, as the matter was already argued on Tuesday.

Advocate Thys Strydom for the residents said he believed the problems could be ironed out by tweaking the wording of the order he had proposed.

Meanwhile the City said the order they had proposed was better.

At the end the case stood down to Thursday to see if the parties could reach some compromise.

Bukuru meanwhile said most of the people there had papers to show they were legally in the country.

