WATCH: Willowridge matrics say no, no, no to gender-based violence

Pretoria - Matriculants at Willowridge High School in the east of Pretoria took a stand against racism, inequalities and gender-based violence and embarked on a peaceful protest to prove that youth in the country can make a difference.

For the past three weeks the school has been running an anti-racism and an end to gender-based violence campaign by wearing all black on Wednesdays and engaging in conversation about the matter.

Matric student Paballo Segalagala who was involved in organising and mobilising the students said there was so much going on in the world and it was suffocating, scary and they were tired of it all.





She advised the youth never to keep quiet and not to be afraid to say when something is wrong because the solution starts with acknowledging the problem.





“I know so many people who have experienced things but they don't want to say or inconvenience people and feel like they are a burden, but they should not be afraid of anything.





"Every act counts and that is why I believe that what we are doing today will make a difference,” she said.





Wearing all black and chanting "no, no, no" Segalagala said the students stood united and all shared the same idea of protecting one another and have had enough of the inequalities.





Another student Nelly Makhubela said people had to listen to what they had to say because it was affecting young people mostly.





She said they have to go out in the world next year and had no idea what kind of world they were stepping into.





“It all starts with conversations and addressing the issue and don't say that it won't happen to you because you live in a friendly neighbourhood, it affects everyone.





"Outside of these conversations we should actively teach people what it means to say no and how to respect someone when they say no,” she said.





The school’s principal Rowen Phillips echoed the same sentiments and said any issue that affected the students affected him as well and he was proud that they were proactive.





He said the girls got hooked on the topic of gender-based violence because they were teenagers and they were suffering.





“I am a local community leader and if it means a lot to my community and the students then it means a lot to the parents and me.





For the past three weeks we have been deeply involved in this campaign and next time there will be more students back and we will reach more children and teach them about these issues,” he added.



