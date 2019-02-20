To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Win tickets to this Friday's RnB treat as Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Tamia comes to the Sun Arena, Time Square. Tamia will present songs from her album Passion Like Fire, after which the six-time Grammy nominee will head to the Green Point A track in Cape Town on Saturday and the Botanical Gardens in Durban on Sunday.

For all performances, she will be with the award-winning Lady Zamar, who will perform her hit songs such as 'Love Is Blind' and 'Collide', as well as new music.

The Mamelodi-born star said: “Tamia’s music was like an anthem in South Africa, if you did not have a Tamia song then you didn't know what was hip and happening.

"I'm honoured and privileged to be performing alongside her. This is a great opportunity to showcase my ability to headline alongside an international artist, at an international standard, with someone who has captured the hearts of millions.”





Tamia will be performing classics such as 'Still', 'Officially Missing You', 'Who do you Tell', and songs from her new album, which feature her mid-tempo single 'Leave it smokin'.

Tamia said: “I co-wrote this song with my good friend Salaam Remi. We always have fun in the studio. I'm beyond excited to continue my love of music and share my new project Passion Like Fire.”

