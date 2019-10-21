Pretoria - A woman was hit by a bus this morning in Madiba Street near the Pretoria News building at a bus stop when she was crossing the road.
According to bystanders the City of Tshwane bus was ducking a car that was leaving the bus stop when the middle-aged lady got hit and rolled under the bus.
A group of men had to to lift the bus to get to the woman who was severely injured underneath it.
One bystander said it happened so suddenly and it seemed that it took a minute for the bus driver to realise that he had hit the woman.
"When the lady rolled under the bus we all thought she was dead, she did not see the bus and I don't think the bus would have hit the lady if it wasn't for the car that had parked in front of the bus," she said.