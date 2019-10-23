Pretoria - Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women of all races in the world and a need has been realised to spread awareness to educate people about the disease that is affecting so many people in SA.
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month the Pretoria West Hospital and community members of Phillip Nel Park embarked on a march to Danville in their fight against the disease and to share information about the importance of a mammogram.
Diagnostic Radiographer and Mammographer, Stephina Ramabulana, told community members that it was up to them to educate people because not enough people have information about the disease.