WATCH: Women march to share information in fight against breast cancer









Ladies in Pink march in their fight against breast cancer. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women of all races in the world and a need has been realised to spread awareness to educate people about the disease that is affecting so many people in SA.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month the Pretoria West Hospital and community members of Phillip Nel Park embarked on a march to Danville in their fight against the disease and to share information about the importance of a mammogram.

Diagnostic Radiographer and Mammographer, Stephina Ramabulana, told community members that it was up to them to educate people because not enough people have information about the disease.





“You need to screen your breasts and do self breast examinations, breast cancer is spreading at a very high rate and it doesn't matter if you don't have a family history of it, it's possible to get it without the family history,” she said.





Ladies in Pink march in their fight against breast cancer. Video: Chelsea Ntuli







She said health standards have radically changed due to different lifestyles.





Dressed in their bright pink T-shirts they handed out flyers and ribbons to everyone they came across during the march.





Breast cancer survivor, Martie Westraad, happened to pass by the group and told them her story of how she has been struggling.





She said she was diagnosed in 2016 and is currently in stage four of her breast cancer.





“I am always in pain and I am not really fine, I live alone so I don't get that much support, I live on painkillers and it has been a rough journey but here I am,” she said.





Ramabulana took her contact details and advised Wesrtraad to come to Pretoria West Hospital to see how they could assist her.





“We want to spread awareness as much as we can, you never know who this information might reach and it could change their lives forever, we are all in this fight together,” she said.



