Water borehole for Namo Primary School in Hammanskraal

Pretoria - Namo Primary School in Hammanskraal received a donation of a water borehole on Mandela Day. The gift was from Drill Direct in partnership with Pretoria News. They selected two disadvantaged schools to receive fully installed water boreholes. The companies said they had been looking for schools with good management and who would take care of the boreholes for many years. Tshwane North district director Thea Coetser said the Hammanskraal area had a lot of challenges in terms of getting water, not only in schools, but to households as well. “There is water pressure from the City of Tshwane and the pressure is low. When it comes out of the taps it drips and sometimes it happens that there is no water for hours. As a department we already had systems in place with the pandemic to have water tanks at the school," Coetser said.

She explained that the school had great support from the community to take care of the borehole.

School governing body representative Queen Mothupi said they were honoured to receive a donation of that kind.

She said they encouraged the children on a daily basis to wash their hands, and water has always been one of their biggest concerns.

“We are so humbled and feel so blessed, because we have been having sanitation problems for years. So this came at the right time, at a time of a pandemic where water is very essential.

“Remembering Mandela Day as well, this is the greatest gift we have ever received, which is what Madiba always preached, which is giving back to the people who need it most,” she added.

Water is not something that should not be difficult to access, according to Drill Direct. The company said water should be free, because it is a gift from God, and they were more than happy to help the community have access to water. It said being part of the project gave them a sense of humility and it was the best way to carry one the legacy of Nelson Mandela.

“There are many communities that struggle to do that, because of the lack of water, with the borehole in place they should have access to water,” Drill Direct said.

Pretoria News