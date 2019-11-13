Scores of employees lost their jobs at the entity after it cancelled all security contracts at the end of last month.
The decision to cancel the contracts prompted the workers to embark on protest action on Friday, blockading the rail network and affecting trains from Mamelodi and Pretoria stations.
Tshiketani Masiya, an employee, said they were dismissed at the worst time.
“We want Prasa to give us back our jobs; this is the worst time to actually dismiss people. It's nearing the festive season; how will we buy food and clothes for our children and prepare them for school next year?”