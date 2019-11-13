We will not back down, say Prasa protesters









MEMBERS of the South African Cleaners, Security and Allied Workers Union demonstrate outside the high court, where the case of former Prasa security guards demanding their jobs back was being heard. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Disgruntled former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) employees have said they will not back down from their protest action until they are absorbed by the rail agency. Scores of employees lost their jobs at the entity after it cancelled all security contracts at the end of last month. The decision to cancel the contracts prompted the workers to embark on protest action on Friday, blockading the rail network and affecting trains from Mamelodi and Pretoria stations. Tshiketani Masiya, an employee, said they were dismissed at the worst time. “We want Prasa to give us back our jobs; this is the worst time to actually dismiss people. It's nearing the festive season; how will we buy food and clothes for our children and prepare them for school next year?”

Masiya said he earned a meagre R4500 a month, which was not enough to sustain him and his family.

“What will I do now that I am without a job? It means me and my children are doomed and bound to suffer.

“Some of us are old; if we are not absorbed there is very little chance for us getting employment elsewhere.

“They say they want young people, but what about us? We do not matter? Working for more than 20 years just to be sidelined?”

Flora Mabiletsa said they needed jobs just as much as those Prasa wanted to employ.

“We barely get by and when we go out in the street to fight this, we are shot at with rubber bullets and teargas instead of them engaging us. We will still chant and sing until they hear our cries,” said Mabiletsa.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said they were surprised by the protest action as the intention to terminate had been made known.

“We have consistently, since June, communicated the intention to terminate the contracts after former public protector Thuli Madonsela found in her ‘Derailed’ report that all Prasa security contracts were irregular.”

She said the matter had also been taken up by the Special Investigation Unit.

