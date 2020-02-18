Winning is in Sundowns’ DNA
The Brazilians have been involved in the title fight every year since they lifted the first of four titles under coach Pitso Mosimane in 2014. Since then they have either finished second or first, showing an unprecedented consistency. This situation is second nature to the club’s players, which is why coach Mosimane could boast that his team can win its last five games. They did it last season, Orlando Pirates didn’t and that’s how the Brazilians ended up retaining the league title. The core of the Sundowns team has made winning second nature. They already have a Cup this season, something their league rivals don’t have.
Game management
Sundowns’ participation in the Caf Champions League has not only made them a continental brand, but it has also grown the players’ tactical acumen and mental resolve. Before Sundowns became a force in Africa they were humiliated by Ghana’s Medeama in the 2016 Confederation Cup playoffss. They have since become experts in managing games, especially towards the end which bodes well for them in the title race.