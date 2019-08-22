Pretoria - Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is probably smiling that after 25 years into democracy, she has finally been recognised for the role she played in the country, her daughter Zenani Dlamini-Mandela said yesterday. “She is probably teasing my father, wherever they are, saying ‘you see Madiba, you are not the only one who is getting honoured down there’,” Dlamini-Mandela said.

She was speaking during the renaming ceremony of three historic buildings at Unisa.

Theo van Wijk building has been named after Madikizela-Mandela; AJH van der Walt building after Professor Nkoana Radipere; while Samuel Pauw will now be known as the Anton Lembede building.

Dlamini-Mandela thanked the university for the prestigious honour and called on ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, scholars, researchers, professors and other historians to start writing about the role female stalwarts played in the liberation Struggle.

“I ask you all to please document the women of our liberation Struggle. They are nowhere in our history books and I think it’s very important that they be acknowledged.”

The ceremony was attended by family members of the stalwarts being honoured, in what Unisa termed as its own step in shedding itself of its apartheid and colonial legacies and ushering in an era of “African-ness”.

Vice-chancellor and principal Professor Mandla Makhanya said the renaming of the Van der Walt building after Radipere was befitting because the professor was passionate about socio-political issues in the country, particularly interrogating challenges facing small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Radipere died in 2017 at the entrance of the department he headed.

On the Lembede building, Makhanya said the renaming was in memory of the embodiment of the spirit of youthful passion and optimism of the founding president of the ANC Youth League, which was also a key characteristic of Unisa.

“Ours is a history of opening the doors of learning while shutting them out at the same time. Lembede would have been confronted with the fact that all his lecturers at Unisa were white males, thus not giving him the space to express himself as fully as he would have liked.

“Renaming these buildings after people’s lives represents a thirst for inclusion. We are ushering in that as a university we will be open to all irrespective of race, class, gender or creed. The second reason we are embarking on this journey is so we may begin to embed ourselves within the history of our country.”

He said it was their belief that the renaming would lead the nation to identify with Unisa and not see it as an inaccessible ivory tower.

Makhanya said the removal of the old names did not exclude their contributions to making the university what it was today.

Pretoria News