The change of command, announced on November 1, became official during a parade at the Pretoria military sports ground yesterday.
It followed the promotion of general and flag officers of the SANDF by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Kubu, 53, is the former chief of naval staff.
Yengeni, 62, said it was an emotional time for him as he concluded 45 years of serving the country and the people.
He said much still needed to be done and despite the odds, they were learning at various levels of human resources, processes and compliance levels.