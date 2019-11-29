Wise words as Lieutenant-General Norman Yengeni hands over HR command at SANDF









LIEUTENANT-General Norman Yengeni officially hands over command of HR in the SANDF to Vice Admiral Asiel Elias Kubu. Jacques NaudeAfrican News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Retiring Lieutenant-General Norman Yengeni received a dignified send-off when he handed over command of HR at the SANDF to Vice-Admiral Asiel Elias Kubu yesterday. The change of command, announced on November 1, became official during a parade at the Pretoria military sports ground yesterday. It followed the promotion of general and flag officers of the SANDF by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Kubu, 53, is the former chief of naval staff. Yengeni, 62, said it was an emotional time for him as he concluded 45 years of serving the country and the people. He said much still needed to be done and despite the odds, they were learning at various levels of human resources, processes and compliance levels.

“This brings me to the conclusion that HR is a very complex exercise. However, I am confident that my successor, a very down-to-earth personality, will have ample time to sort out those issues.

“One of the lessons I learnt as an HR practitioner is that HR is the study about human behaviour, which is sometimes difficult to manage.”

He has held the position of chief human resource from 2014, and he said the highlight of his career was when he worked closely with late politician Joe Slovo as a specialised operation unit commander.

Kubu has been a naval staffer since 2017, where he was responsible for HR processes, logistics, public relations, legal as well as the responsibility of chairing various boards.

“It is a demanding post, so I know it’s going to be a lot of work on my part, but I’m happy to have been appointed. I’ve got the energy to drive the HR environment and I think that will help to meet all the challenges ahead of me.

“It is obviously in need of somebody who is innovative in terms of thinking and I think that’s where I’m going to give a bit of concentration,” he said.

Pretoria News