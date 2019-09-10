File picture.

A POTCHEFSTROOM woman who ignored several court orders not to stalk, badmouth or harass her former lover has been found to be in contempt of court. The woman was ordered to spend 26 consecutive weekends in prison as her punishment. Abigail Gertzen is due to report to the Potchefstroom Correctional Centre on September 20 at 4pm to start serving her sentence. She will have to report for 26 weekend stints, starting at the same time, and be able to leave at 4pm on the Sunday afternoon.

This follows a Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, order after her former lover turned to court to hold her in contempt of the court orders in which she was interdicted from harassing him.

The court ordered that if Gertzen did not serve the entire six-month jail sentence during weekends, or did not report to the jail authorities on a Friday afternoon, she would immediately be arrested and serve the entire six months in one go.

Stefanus Kleingeld, a human resources manager at a mine, said in court papers that Gertzen simply ignored the orders, despite Judge Wendy Hughes “lecturing” her by taking great pains earlier to explain to her that she had to toe the line, or else face the consequences.

The six-month jail sentence was hanging over her head following an earlier order in which she was found to be in contempt of court.

The order was suspended at the time and she was warned that it would come into effect if she did not adhere to the order to leave him alone.

Kleingeld said that order was served on her and she had a lawyer in court, thus she knew it was in place.

Judge Billy Mothle in February 2017 issued an interdict against Gertzen, in which she was told not to cause any harm to Kleingeld’s reputation or invade his privacy. She was not to badmouth him on WhatsApp, to stalk him or to go near his work or home.

But a few months later Gertzen posted defamatory statements regarding Kleingeld on social media.

In June 2017 Judge Hughes held her in contempt of the order and imposed the six-month jail sentence, suspended for five years.

Kleingeld said she subsequently again posted derogatory messages on WhatsApp about him.

“The respondent keeps making false allegations against me, saying that I am contacting her or coming to her place, swearing at her in public, all of which is false,” Kleingeld said.

Gertzen claimed he swore at her in public at the Potchefstroom Mall. But Kleingeld said he was not even in the town at the time, but at work in Carletonville.

He said she then posted messages about him, which were handed to court as proof, in which she, among others, called him “motherf****** rubbish,” and “low class trash”.