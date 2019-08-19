ISAAC GADISi, one of the 40 Sun City workers who received new bicycles as part of the resort’s 40th birthday celebrations. Zelda Venter

Pretoria - There was happiness all around when 40 Sun City employees each received a new bicycle on Saturday as part of the resort’s 40th birthday celebrations. Shouts of joy filled the lawns at the Cabanas when the 40 employees took possession of their bicycles, most saying this would be the first time that they owned this mode of transport.

Isaac Gadisi, who works in the cleaning department at the Palace of the Lost City, said he had no idea that this surprise was waiting for him until shortly before the handing-over.

“I’ve never owned a bicycle, but I learned how to ride one as a child. I’m sure once I’m in the saddle, it will all come back to me.”

Gadisi said he would no longer have to rely on buses or his own two feet to transport him to and from work. “I live 5km away and this great gift will make life so much easier for me. I’m so happy and grateful.”

Gadisi and a few of his friends cycled home in a group after the handing-over ceremony, to make sure that they and their new wheels were safe.

Johnson Takai, a chef at the resort, could not contain his excitement and beamed as he rode off on his new bicycle.

“This is my first bike and I’m going to cherish it,” he said as he sped away.

The bicycles were made possible due to the Table Bay Charity Tour cyclists, who every year ride from Sun City to Cape Town to raise funds for charity.

“Beyond bringing the absolute joy of cycling, it’s a mode of transport. For many of these beneficiaries, the bicycle they’ve been given is the first they get to call their own. It’s also a way for them to travel independently and cost efficiently,” said Mike van Vuuren, general manager at Sun City.

Sun International has been involved with the Sun City to the Table Bay Charity Cycle Tour since 2003. Over the past 17 years this tour has donated about R10.5million to various charity organisations.

This year the tour departed from Sun City on February 28 and arrived in Cape Town on March 7. The team consisted of 17 cyclists, including four women and two international riders. They cycled 1749km.

The cycling charity tour is the brainchild of Johann Mare, who said in 2003 he decided to do something different to benefit the community. He decided to raise funds for charities.

Khumo Magano, sustainability manager at Sun City, said this gesture was to acknowledge the workers and promote the culture of fitness and sports. It was also to assist the employees to get to and from work.

The bicycles can travel on and off-road, and cope with an additional load of up to 20kg.

Pretoria News