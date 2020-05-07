Working from home increases cybercrime threat to individuals, companies - experts

Pretoria - With millions of employees forced to work from their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, information communication technology specialists have been working hard to combat the increased threat of cybercrime. Director of sub-Saharan Africa James Bayhack warned that criminals have been working overtime to steal companies’ data by targeting vulnerable employees working from home. He said having employees working from home, without the normal firewalls and cybersecurity measures in place, meant companies and individuals are now at greater risk of having their data compromised. “IT teams are tasked with the daunting challenge of managing employees’ connectivity during the Covid-19 crisis to ensure productivity and minimal disruption to business. At the same time, there has been a sharp spike in the number of "phishing" and "smishing" attacks since the outbreak began. “Every day, Gmail blocks more than 100 million phishing emails. In the first week of April, Google reported 18 million daily malware and phishing emails related to Covid-19. This was in addition to more than 240 million Covid-related daily spam messages,” Bayhack said.

Phishing is still one of the most effective methods that attackers use to compromise accounts and gain access to company data and resources.

“Most online users are aware of phishing emails, which often encourage you to log on to what seems to be an online banking portal or other credit facility. The user enters their login details on the fake portal, after which the scammers use this information to raid the user’s bank account.”

He said cyber criminals have also been employing the growing cyber trend called smishing. This is phishing but in the form of an SMS.

“In this case, the sender’s identity for SMS messages can be tweaked to look like a message from a bank or other recognised institution, but in fact it comes from a person. A link to a fraudulent portal in the message does the same as the link in a phishing message, only via the mobile phone.

“Smishing also works when scammers send a phone number in the message. If the victim calls the number and gives away private information, this can also cost a lot of money.”

He said internet fraudsters were creating new phishing and smishing scams every day to make a quick buck from the fear and uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

One trick that was used was to impersonate the World Health Organization to solicit fraudulent donations or distribute malware. Another is to capitalise on government stimulus packages and imitate government institutions to scam small businesses.

Bayhack said people can protect themselves by adding Two-factor Authentication (2FA). This means adding a level of authentication whenever granting access to secured online environments.

Another method is the tell-tale signs of fraudulent messages such as SMS messages coming from a number with more than 10 digits.

This includes taking note that government departments would not ask for donations through SMS messages, and keeping in mind that anything that seems too good to be true probably is.

Pretoria News