The Tselakgopo Youth Support Group and community members march on the streets of Hebron to raise awareness of drug abuse.

Pretoria - Throwing children from households on to the streets for doing drugs has become an easy way out in dealing with substance abuse by most parents in Hebron.

This was said by anti-drug activist Louisa Molopyane, who is also chairperson of the Tselakgopo Youth Support Group.

Molopyane shed light on the situation during an anti-drug march staged by the organisation on Saturday.

“The problem of substance abuse in Hebron is getting out of hand. Many parents don’t know how to deal with children abusing drugs and alcohol. Some parents end up kicking their children out of their households,” she said.

There were many cases of children who were homeless because their parents kicked them out of their homes, she said.

Molopyane said the anti-drug march was staged in line with the commemoration of Youth Month (June) to raise awareness about substance abuse in the community.

“The objective of the organisation is to fight against the scourge of substance abuse in the area. The other aim was to make sure the campaign reaches out to neighbouring places.

“We have also decided on staging this awareness campaign to expose the work we do as an organisation for the members of the community,” she said

Molopyane said the organisation recently got a site from where it would operate its day-to-day activities.

“Parents can bring in their children at the centre for rehabilitation, instead of chasing them away,” she said.

The march was supported by different stakeholders, including SAPS officers, the tribal authority and members of the public.

“The main message is to make residents aware of our existence in the area and the type of work we do,” she said.

Tselakgopo was registered as an NPO in 2016, but due to the difficulty it faced in acquiring a site, it was unable to begin with its charity work at the time.

