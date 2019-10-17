Their draw in a CAF Champions League pool with the Moroccan giants this season was understandably met with gnashing of teeth in the Brazilians' camp.
Pitso Mosimane’s men have put on brave faces but the recent history between the two clubs suggests that they have to labour really hard to overcome Wydad and finish well in the group stages.
It will require a superhuman effort from the likes of Themba Zwane, and the Sundowns match-winner has vowed to help his side end this hoodoo against the Moroccans.
The rivalry between the two clubs is growing to be one of the must-watch and eagerly anticipated contests in the continent.