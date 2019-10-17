Zwane targets Sundowns double over Wydad









Themba Zwane. Picture: BackpagePix Pretoria - Mamelodi Sundowns have proven to be a thorn in the side of the North African club football powerhouses in recent years but are yet to shake off Wydad Casablanca's dominance over them. Their draw in a CAF Champions League pool with the Moroccan giants this season was understandably met with gnashing of teeth in the Brazilians' camp. Pitso Mosimane’s men have put on brave faces but the recent history between the two clubs suggests that they have to labour really hard to overcome Wydad and finish well in the group stages. It will require a superhuman effort from the likes of Themba Zwane, and the Sundowns match-winner has vowed to help his side end this hoodoo against the Moroccans. The rivalry between the two clubs is growing to be one of the must-watch and eagerly anticipated contests in the continent.

Zwane revealed that they are targeting a double over Wydad. It is a psyche they will need, without losing focus on winning against the other teams in the group.

“We were just chatting about that with Thapelo Morena - that we are always drawn against Wydad in the Champions League. It is now time, we have to beat them home and away. They always give us tough times there (away),” Zwane stated.

Wydad dumped Sundowns in the semi-finals of the Champions League and went onall the way to lift the most prestigious club showpiece in the continent.

In 2017, Wydad also eliminated Sundowns in the quarter-finals and again in 2018 they denied the Absa Premiership champions an opportunity to feature in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

“It won’t be easy to win the Champions League but the desire is there. We want to go all the way,” Zwane, who has become a key man in the Bafana Bafana set-up, added.

Sundowns were crowned the continental champions in 2016 after beating Egypt’s Zamalek in the final. Apart from Wydad, they have Petro de Luanda of Angola and USM Alger in their group. Only two teams will advance to the quarter-finals.

“We need to give it our all. It is important that we score more goals. We also have to minimise on mistakes and win our home matches so that we can reach the knockout stages,” Zwane elaborated.

When Sundowns reigned supreme in the Champions League in 2016, Zwane was a colossal figure. Many teams were tormented by his speed and that of Khama Billiat.

Their first outing of Group C this season is a home match against the Angolans at the end of November.

Pretoria News