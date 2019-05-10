File image.

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African South African actress, dancer, model, and television presenter Carmel Fisher. Fisher is best known for her role as Roxanne Campbell in the e.tv soapie Backstage. She also featured in local soapie Rhythm City.

The 37-year-old also featured on the big screen starring in local movies Kruispad and High Rollers.

Fisher, who now lives in Los Angeles, was also a celebrity contestant on the reality TV show Survivor South Africa: Maldives, in 2011.

What would you name your boat if you had one?

Vida- It’s my daughter’s second name that means ‘life’ in Spanish.

Which celebrity would you rate as a perfect 10 and why?

Oprah Winfrey. She’s a dynamic woman who has overcome many obstacles and setbacks to shatter preconceived glass ceilings. She’s an advocate for women and a sterling example of the essence of a ‘new world’, 21st century human.

Which fictional character would be the most boring to meet in real life?

Batman

What is the best and worst purchases you’ve ever made?

Best- my own apartment at the age of 23 (It still pays me back to this day)

Worst- A neck scarf for R3000 (I don’t even know where it is)

If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask?

Where do our souls really go when we die?

What is the best and worst thing about motherhood?

The best- You are reminded what true love is everyday.

The worst- Spontaneity is just a five syllable word.

What’s the first fast food joint you visit when you come back home in South Africa and what do you order?

Akhalwaya’s - A polony special.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve read or seen this week?

My near three year old daughter’s growing vocabulary.

In a movie about your life, who would play you and why?

I’m starting auditions next month, will let you know when I do :)

Can you tell us a little bit about your matric ball. What did you wear and what moment stood out for you on the night?

I wore a dress I designed myself. It was silver, figure-fitting with a slit and low-cut back. I still have it till today. The after-party was definitely the highlight. I danced with my heels in my hands and lost every single hairpin in my up-do.

The Saturday Star