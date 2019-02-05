File image.

As a surfer, Roxy Louw, a former professional surfer, model, and actress, was the face and ambassador for Oakley International. Her success in modelling saw her become the face of other brands such as Kauai as well as being voted FHM’s sexiest woman in the world in 2010.

She also appeared in Blue Crush 2 and The Perfect Wave.

What song would you probably be caught dancing alone to?

DJ Taz Rashid featuring Allan Watts’s Sitting on Wings. I’m all over this at the moment.

If you could make a documentary, what would it be about?

I’m dying to shoot a documentary travelling from coast to coast, surfing and bringing awareness to the plastic pollution epidemic in South Africa.

What is your idea of a perfect date?

I love a good old road trip. Can we make this a weekend-long date?

If you could star in any movie remake, what would it be?

Pineapple Express.

When have you felt your biggest adrenalin rush?

I live for adrenalin but I recently jumped into a boxing ring for charity and almost had my head ripped off by a two-time wrestling champ… Won’t do that again.

What are the best perks you’ve had?

Travel has been such a perk. I’ve been really lucky to have seen some incredible places and still called it work.

You can trade places with someone for one day. Who would it be?

I’d do my dad proud and be Siya Kolisi and captain the Springboks for a day.

Nachos. What would you put on yours?

Avo, avo and more avo.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Nothing. Nobody’s perfect.

The Saturday Star