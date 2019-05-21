In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African actor Clint Brink. The 38-year-old is best known for his soapie roles as Shawn Jacobs in Backstage, as Bradley Paulse in Generations and as Tino Martins in Scandal.

Brink currently stars in hit Afrikaans soapie Binnelanders, where he plays the role of Dr Steven Abrahams, a well-known Casanova.

If you could go back in time and relive one moment in your life, what moment would that be and why?

I think it would be the moment when I got offered my first lead role on National TV. Shawn Jacobs in Backstage. It was my first audition as a film school graduate and I scored the role out of 648 other hopefuls who auditioned for the same role. The reason why it was so significant, is that growing up, I faced lots of different forms of discrimination. Being the only creative in my family and friends, there was never really any faith that I would achieve my goal as a professional Film and TV actor.

Who was your celebrity crush growing up?

I can't really say I had a celebrity crush. As a young boy I liked pretty girls of course..hahaha..and many of them..but if I had to choose , I'd say Candice Derman. She was a presenter on Live at 5 with John Vlismis. Candice Derman then ended up being my TV girlfriend in both Backstage and Scandal where we worked together. Life was really smiling on me hey!

What three things do you keep with you at all times?

Faith. Hope. Love. .... or do you mean worldly things?

Do you remember the first time a fan asked you for an autograph?

I don't recall the exact moment but I do remember the feeling. I was firstly super awkward because I can't stand 'fake' environments and I was trying to assess what the value in me giving an autograph would be and what it would signify. I then narrowed it down to people showing love and wanting to share a moment in time with you. Admiration combined with excitement and a feeling of hope it instills in many who also have aspirations and dreams.

You are stuck in a room for a day and forced to watch one movie on repeat the entire time. Which movie do you choose?

Snatch.

Which one food dish instantly reminds you of your childhood?

Tomato bredie. My mom would make it for me as a kid. After leaving home at a very young age it then became the dish her or my dad would make for me when I came home after being gone for months on end.

You can step into a boxing ring with any South African celebrity for a 12 round fight. Who would you choose to come up against?

There are South African celebs that can go 12 rounds? I have 14 years Muay Thai experience and I've never had to go past four rounds. I had my first white collar boxing match last year against Andre Lotter from 7de Laan and won. So anyone in my weight division I'd have no issue going toe to toe with.

You are given the chance to party up a storm with one of these three celebrities: Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen, or Puff Daddy. Who do you choose and why?

None of them. Not the types of people who embody the quality of substance I would like to associate myself with or represent. The world has replaced Truth with popularity. Being cool is more important than being real. And being real is portrayed as being crude and not giving a F*** .. and we wonder why the world is on it's head...I have chosen a different path for myself.

What has captured your attention on social media this week?

Survivor Season 7. My wife, Steffi Brink. is a contestant. #TeamSteffi all the way. Can you tell I'm a proud husband?

What is one thing that most people don’t know about Clint Brink?

That with your powers combined , I am captain Planet.

The Saturday Star