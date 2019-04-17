File image.

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African musician Francois van Coke. The 38-year-old rose to fame as the iconic frontman of legendary South African rock bands Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel.

Francois also launched his self-titled debut solo album and kicked his solo career into gear in 2015 with the release of the most poignant ballad of that year - Toe Vind Ek Jou featuring Karen Zoid.

It was the first Afrikaans album and single to simultaneously jump to number one positions on the SA iTunes Store. The song was downloaded more than 20,000 times on iTunes, thus achieving Platinum status as a single.

Jimmy Hendrix, Eric Clapton, or Jimmy Page. Who is your favourite and why?

I am a fan of all three, but I have Jimmy Hendrix tattooed on my body. So, I will have to go with him. Clapton was freaked out by hm! He was just an innovator and no one played the same after him.

Rocks stars are known for having raucous parties.What is the craziest party you ever had?

My 20's was a complete blur and I wish and can remember more. But, If I had to think about the wildest party I ever had, a couple comes to mind. But, this is probably one of the stories I tell my friends. I had a massive party after a show at Ramfest 2008, partied all the way through the night, took loads of different drugs, drank copious amounts, accidentally head butted a guy the next morning, he didn't do anything wrong. I had to play a show that day, but was sunburned so badly that I could hardly move, lost my shoes and voice at Ramfest and had to go on stage in my girlfriend's slops! After this, the second show of the weekend, the organiser decided he is not going to pay us, cause I could not sing. The Monday morning the guy who I head-butted, phoned my wife. They went to the same high school and were friends. All hell broke loose! I don't party like that anymore, for a reason!

If you could have a vial of sweat from any musician ever, whose would you choose and what do you think it would taste like?

I don't want anyone's sweat. But, would love to own something that belonged to Phil Lynott from Thin Lizzy.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

Many! The worst one was probably falling off a stage at a bike rally and breaking my arm!

You could choose any one band to do a world tour with. Who would you choose and why?

Queens of the Stone Age. They are probably my favourite band and I have seen them live twice and would love to see them play again

What is in your fridge currently?

Loads. My wife stocks the fridge, but the most important things are probably the Fokof Lager for my mates and the Barbie Yogurt for my daughter.

It's the Roast of Francois Van Coke. Which three people would you choose to have on the panel of your Roast?

Schalk Bezuidenhout. He has roasted me before! Wynand Myburgh, my good friend, manager and Fokofpolisiekar bass player. He is very funny and he has all the dirt on me. Papa Penny, cause I would just like to see him again. He was insane on the Roast of AKA.

Selfies. Are you a fan? If so, how many selfies do you have on your phone currently?

I take videos in selfie mode to congratulate fans with their birthdays, daily!

What is the greatest rugby match you have ever seen? And why was it so great?

Bellville High 0/19A vs Boland Landbou 0/19A in 1998. I scored two tries and we won! World Cup final 1995, close second place.

If you could only choose one song to play every time you walked into a room for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Tom Waits - Dirt in the ground.

The Saturday Star