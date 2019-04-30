Bonne' de Bod and Susan Scott filming at a rhino poaching scene in the Kruger National Park.

As she climbed inside the illegal wildlife trafficker’s car, Bonné de Bod was so nervous it felt as if her heart was in her throat. The vehicle looked expensive as it moved through Nhi Ke village, south of Hanoi in Vietnam. For the wildlife presenter and film-maker, the gold 4x4 “told the story of a rich lifestyle”, generated by the illegal trade in the most valuable commodity on earth: rhino horn.

“Here we were, not knowing where they were taking us and who we were about to meet,” recalls De Bod, who was covered with hidden cameras. “I had a GoPro strapped to my body, which I wouldn’t be able to ditch if they decided to search us when we got there.”

The driver informed De Bod and cinematographer Susan Scott he was taking them to a factory where raw rhino horn and elephant ivory was carved into jewellery and artefacts.

In her mind, there were only two options. “We were either about to capture on camera what we came thousands of kilometres to film or they would search us when we arrived and we’d get chopped up and thrown into the Mekong river.”

Fortunately, their courageous undercover work would illustrate how rhino horn was being worked and carved into jewellery and libation cups for wealthy Chinese tourists.

It’s their footage of the supply and demand chain in Vietnam and China, featured in the pair’s multi-award winning documentary Stroop: Journey into the Rhino War, that has resonated most strongly with local viewers.

“South Africans really react to the Asian stuff,” explains De Bod. “Yes, they know what rhino horn is used for, but to actually see in the film how two South Africans on location got it on camera, now they believe it and we show them how massive the demand is.”

The relentless desire for rhino horn surprised De Bod and Scott, too.

“We’ve all heard the Vietnamese and Chinese acquire and consume rhino horn but to actually see how it is used and the mythical, powerful properties they give it was quite something to see and film.

“The desire for rhino horn is huge. We met people in Asia who told me that if they had the wealth to get it, they would. So, almost all levels of wealth in south-east Asia want rhino horn.”

A 6-month-old white rhino bull calf being transported in a rhino ambulance to an orphanage specialising in traumatised rhino orphans. | SUSAN SCOTT





What’s fuelling the incessant demand?

“There is a belief that rhino horn detoxifies the body. So many cancer patients use rhino horn in combination with chemotherapy as rhino horn helps their immune system, they say, to recover quickly for the next session,” explains De Bod, adding that cancer rates are surging in Vietnam.

As a status symbol, horn is popular with wealthy businessmen.

“They will give each other a piece of rhino horn - it’s called ‘rhino horn gifting’ - to procure a tender and basically to show their power in obtaining a very rare, expensive product. What they’re really saying is ‘look at me, if I can get a piece of rhino horn, imagine what I can do for the business’.”

Originally planned as a six-month project, Stroop would ultimately stretch into a “four-year odyssey” as De Bod and Scott sought to uncover the deep, intense complexities of the crisis.

Beyond Asia, this spanned the poaching battlegrounds in the Kruger and Hluhluwe iMfolozi in KwaZulu-Natal; the dedicated state prosecutors toiling in “dingy” courtrooms; struggling private rhino owners; and documenting rhino orphans and their devoted wildlife rehabilitators.

Funding was a continual hurdle. “It wasn’t only about gaining access, but also stopping filming and cranking up our crowdfunding on social media so that we could get back out there to film again,” says Scott.

“It was very difficult and exhausted us. But we’re here now because of some incredibly generous foundations and the public who believed in us and knew we would get here.”

This week, Stroop, which has already notched up 20 Official Selections and clinched 15 film festival wins, won two more major awards at the International Wildlife Film Festival in the US.

It was in the Kruger where the idea for a documentary feature film on the rhino poaching crisis was born. For De Bod, it was the horrific sight of two rhino carcasses at a crime scene.

“I knew I had to do something to slow the slaughter and the eradication of this beautiful, iconic animal,” she remarks.

Scott, while on another film on wild dogs in the Kruger, had already seen the massive anti-rhino poaching effort in the Kruger.

“I kept asking who was documenting this, who was filming what was happening in the park and in the country and it didn’t seem clear that anyone was. That urgency that this needed to be documented started then and was brought to fruition with Bonné.”

Theirs would be a fiercely independent film with no censorship or broadcast sensitivities, “a publicly-owned film” that showed “the real, raw rhino story”.

The pair knew a local film about the rhino slaughter was going to be a hard watch. “Yet, the rhino crisis is a heartbreaking, powerful story that anyone anywhere in the world will relate to.

“You don’t have to have seen a rhino or have grown up in the Kruger to feel for them and to share in the struggle that our heroes on the ground are involved in to try to stop this.”

Rhino poaching is an unending war. “We are losing three rhinos a day, one every eight hours.” More than 7000 rhinos have been slaughtered since 2008. The onslaught is driven by demand, facilitated by corruption, and orchestrated by organised crime. “We need to disrupt the networks and not just focus all our attention and funding on the poacher on the ground,” says De Bod.

The criminal justice system, too, has to work for the victim, not the criminal.

“One of the rangers in the film told us the biggest slap in their face is when they are on the tracks of poachers and then realise, ‘but we know these guys from years ago. We arrested them with an axe with a rifle, with the horns and with blood all over their clothing, and four to five years later you’re tracking them again’.

“We need to relook at bail conditions and we need a minimum sentence for rhino poaching without the option of a fine.”

At traffickers court cases, the film-makers watched how, in every case, they received a paltry fine. “This is not a deterrent and is pocket money for the syndicates.”

For Scott, stopping demand is crucial. “No one wants to stand up because of political and trade relationships with China so this needs to be tackled on an international level - structures such as Interpol, customs and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) need to step up to the plate to do more.

“Waiting for demand reduction campaigns to work is just not going to give rhinos time. To trade in rhino horn is also going to take time to set up correctly via Cites if it does go ahead.”

Stroop is a global awareness tool. “Many people don’t actually know about the crisis or even the extent of the crisis,” says Scott.

“We want as many eyeballs onto this tool which in the end means eyeballs on the crisis. The film has really put the spotlight on the poaching crisis again,” adds De Bod.

The film has been screened on prime time TV in Hong Kong and by the Hong Kong judiciary as part of an enforcement workshop.

At community, town hall and school screenings in SA, youngsters have told the film-makers how it has left them inspired to pursue careers in conservation.

Scott says the film is not just about rhinos, but about those who have kept SA’s rhinos “from going beyond the point of no return” - the rangers, police, prosecutors, orphan rehabilitators, vets, activists, farmers, community leaders and helicopter pilots.

“The men and women on the front lines. They are truly South Africa’s heroes and many of their stories go by unnoticed,” concurs De Bod.

Makhosi was found in a private reserve in KwaZulu-Natal when she was two days old. Makhosi is now almost three years old and will be rewilded soon. | SUSAN SCOTT





Awards

San Francisco Green Film Festival - The Green Tenacity Award.

Santa Cruz Film Festival - Spirit of Action Feature Film Award.

San Pedro International Film Festival - Best Documentary.

Glendale International Film Festival - Best Female Film-maker Award.

LA Femme International Film Festival - Special Focus Documentary Award.

San Diego International Film Festival - Best Documentary.

Mystic Film Festival - Best International Documentary Award.

Wildlife Film Festival Rotterdam - Newcomer Award.

Berlin Courage Film Festival - Best Documentary Award.

Berlin Courage Film Festival - The Courage Award for Most Courageous Film.

Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards - Best Documentary Feature.

Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards - Award of Excellence for Narration.

Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards - Award of Excellence for Editing.

Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards - Best Female Film-makers, Award of Excellence.

The Impact DOCS Awards - Award of Excellence, Special Mention: Documentary Feature.

The International Wildlife Film Festival - Best Independent or Feature Film.

The International Wildlife Film Festival - Best of Festival.

The Saturday Star