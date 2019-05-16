During the Jr NBA League Launch in Conakry Barry Aldworth eXpect LIFE

The national Basketball Association (NBA) and Solektra International, an energy solutions company investing in economic growth and employment in Africa, recently announced the launch of the first Jr NBA League in Guinea, a school basketball league for boys and girls ages 16 and under. As a part of the announcement, the NBA and Solektra unveiled a new basketball court featuring a solar- powered lighting system at Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry.

This marks the second Jr NBA programme in partnership with Solektra International, following the launch of the Jr NBA Senegal League at Liberté 6 court in Dakar, in December 2017.

“At Solektra International, we are very proud to bring our support to the NBA and take part in the expansion of basketball in Africa,” said chief executive Samba Bathily.

”We believe in the development of Africa, and specifically the youth, through sports.

“Our wish is to see more basketball being played across the continent, and our company will continue its commitment for this purpose."

NBA vice-president and managing director for Africa Amadou Gallo Fall said the NBA was thrilled to launch the first Jr NBA League in Guinea and unveil the brand-new basketball court equipped with the state-of-the-art solar-powered lighting system.

“As we continue our efforts to make the game of basketball more accessible across the continent, thanks to our partner, Solektra International, more young people in Conakry will now have an opportunity to learn to play our game and grow with its values, such as teamwork, respect, determination and community.”









The Jr NBA Guinea League will feature 30 boys school teams from Conakry competing for the league championship.

Each school team will represent one of the 30 NBA teams and will receive corresponding NBA team-branded jerseys for their games.

The Jr NBA Guinea League will be supported by Solektra International and the Guinean Basketball Federation.

The Jr NBA, the league’s global youth basketball programme for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game - teamwork, respect, determination and community - at grass-roots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.

During the 2018/19 season, the NBA and its teams plan to reach more than 51 million youth in 75 countries through league play, in-school programming, clinics, skills challenges and other outreach events.

The Jr NBA Guinea League is the NBA’s 14th Jr NBA programme in Africa.

It builds on similar initiatives in Angola, Cameroon, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa.

Last year, the NBA and Solektra partnered to bring basketball infrastructure and programming to Liberté 6 in Dakar, Senegal.

The new basketball court was fitted with Solektra’s solar-powered lighting system which made the court more accessible to the community.

Solektra was also an official marketing partner of NBA Africa Game 2017 and the 2017 NBA Africa Innovation Summit hosted in Johannesburg in August 2017.

The Saturday Star