Gauteng's 11-year-old athlete, Joshua Eccles, a Grade 6 student at St Stithians College Boys’ Prep, did the province proud recently when he brought home both titles of South African Champion for Tetrathlon, as well as for Laser Run at the 2019 South African Modern Pentathlon and Laser Run Championships held at Curro Hazeldean and Zwavelpoort Equestrian Centre in Pretoria. Hosted by the Gauteng Modern Pentathlon Association, the level of competition proved high this year as previous and reigning world champions, as well as Olympians in various disciplines took part this year.

Modern Pentathlon is the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Mordene's (UIPM) flagship Olympic sport comprising of Swimming, Fencing, Show Jumping, Running and Shooting and offers the ultimate test of an athlete's fitness, courage and skill.

Eccles demonstrated such skill and fitness, and especially courage when he served a 10-second penalty at the shooting station during his Laser Run race and still thundered through the finish line securing a win.

A newcomer to the Pentathlon overall discipline, Eccles’s talent was demonstrated as he skilfully beat the competition in the multi-event, tallying top of the points table with the fencing, but ultimately, outran the competitors to victory.

Eccles is not new to the podium. This year only, he has raked in Gauteng Provincial Champion titles for Laser Run, biathle, triathle, tetrathlon and placed 3rd in Gauteng long jump.

In 2018, Eccles broke the South African record in Biathlon for u11, which he still holds, and won the South African Biathlon Championship title.

Previous championship records from 2017 include Gauteng Champion for Laser Run, biathle and triathle, South African Champion for biathle, triathle and Laser Run, and World Champ for both biathle and triathle, as well as World Champion for mixed relay in both biathle and triathle.

He commenced his sporting victories in 2016 where he already placed third at World Champs for triathle, and World Champion for the mixed relay in triathle, as well as SA triathle Champion.

Needless to say, Eccles's name has been put forward by the Gauteng Modern Pentathlon Association to be considered for inclusion in the SAMPA Olympic Development Team for the next Youth Olympic Games preparation which will take place on our continent in Dakar, Senegal, in 2022.

Top performers from the South African Laser Run Champs are now eligible to represent the SAMPA national team at the World Laser-run championships in Hungary in September.

